Naveen-Modi meet on June 11, focus on Odisha

Official sources maintained that the Chief Minister will leave for New Delhi on June 9.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi on June 11. He is expected to take up several key issues concerning Odisha including the demand for Special Category State status and enhanced financial assistance to tackle natural calamities.
However, there is yet to be any official announcement about the date of the Chief Minister’s visit to New Delhi and his meeting with the Prime Minister. The date of the visit is likely to change taking into account the availability of Prime Minister at New Delhi.

He is likely to meet several Union ministers during the visit. Sources, however, maintained that the Chief Minister is also likely to discuss the issue of election to the post of Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha. The name of senior BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahatab is doing the rounds as a possible nominee for the post.

However, there has been no discussion in BJD about the issue. The regional outfit has also not staked any claim for the post. Sources in the party maintained that the decision rests with the Chief Minister. The BJD had not accepted the post of deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha during the first tenure of Modi Government.

