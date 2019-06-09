Home States Odisha

11-year-old boy ‘sacrificed’ for good harvest in Odisha

The accused, Chintamani Majhi, allegedly sacrificed his nephew as an 'offering' as a part of crop harvest ritual in Nuapada.

Published: 09th June 2019 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Knife

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: In a gruesome incident, an 11-year-old boy was beheaded by his uncle in a suspected case of human sacrifice. The incident took place at Jadamunda village under Komna police limits on Saturday.
The accused, Chintamani Majhi (48), allegedly sacrificed his nephew as an “offering” as a part of crop harvest ritual in their village.

Sources said the victim, 11-year-old Dhansing Majhi, had gone to his farmland.  Chintamani then lured him to his field and hacked him to death. The villagers alerted the police. Inspector-in-charge of Komna police station P Panigrahi said the accused has been detained.

Chintamani confessed that he sacrificed his nephew as an offering for ‘Choru’, a local term referring to sacrifice offered to deities for bountiful harvest before the start of the new cropping season.

While mostly domestic animals are sacrificed for the purpose, what led Chintamani to sacrifice his nephew has not yet been ascertained.

“We are still interrogating him to find if he had any other reasons behind the sacrifice. He will be arrested and forwarded to court tomorrow,” Panigrahi added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha crime Odisha child crime case Odisha child sacrifice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp