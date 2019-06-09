Home States Odisha

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Pratap Sarangi visit Rahangiria to review situation post Fani

The BJP delegation urged the Odisha government to step up restoration activities in villages affected by cyclone Fani.

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A BJP team comprising two Union Ministers visited Rahangiria village, one of the worst affected in cyclone Fani in Puri district.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi along with party spokesperson Sambit Patra, reviewed the situation in the village, which was badly affected by the May 3 cyclone.

The leaders also interacted with villagers in Biraharekrushnapur panchayat.

Though the situation is recovering fast and power supply has been restored to Puri and other areas of the district, many villages are still going without electricity.

The delegation urged the State Government to step up restoration activities in the left-out villages.

The villagers apprised their problems to the delegation and request them to take up the issue with the State Government, Pradhan said.

During the visit, the two Union Ministers held discussions with associations of the region’s hotels, rice mills, banks as well as coir board and district administration to prepare a roadmap for the reconstruction of the coastal district after the cyclone.

“Along with party leader Shri @pcsarangi, Shri @sambitswaraj visited Rahangiria village in Biraharekrushnapur Panchayat in Puri district today. Interacted with the villagers affected by #CycloneFani. Had visited the village on May 5 post-cyclone,” Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted on Saturday.

The delegation suggested banks to expedite loans to the affected people and deploy more business correspondent in the rural areas where banking operation is not possible due to lack of electricity.

