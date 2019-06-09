Home States Odisha

FIRs filed against Patnagarh MLA for forcing PwD engineer to do sit-ups in public

Odisha Diploma Engineers Service Association launched an agitation demanding action against the accused MLA, Saroj Meher.

Published: 09th June 2019 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Patnagarh MLA, Saroj Meher

Patnagarh MLA, Saroj Meher (File Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Members of Paschim Odisha Adibasi Kalyan Sangha on Saturday filed two FIRs against Patnagarh BJD MLA Saroj Meher for forcing a PWD Junior Engineer to do sit-ups in public.

The FIRs have been filed at Larambha and Muribahal police stations. They demanded his immediate arrest.

Niranjan Bishi, secretary of the association, said, “We will continue to fight against the injustice and file FIRs at all the police stations of the district over the issue.”

ALSO READ: BJD MLA made Engineer do sit-ups, Works Minister orders probe

Meanwhile, Odisha Diploma Engineers Service Association has also launched an agitation demanding action against the legislator.

The engineers from all the three sub-divisions held a meeting on Saturday.

Condemning the act of the MLA, Association president Sudarshan Nayak said such behaviour by an elected representative is highly undemocratic and action should be taken if there has been poor road work.

He demanded action against the legislator and the Executive Engineer of Kantabanji.

After a video showing the BJD MLA forcing Junior Engineer of Belpada block Prabina Rajhans to do sit-ups in public went viral, the State BJP on Friday condemned the act.

BJD MLA Saroj Meher Patnagarh MLA case Odisha

