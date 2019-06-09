Loot cases on rise in Odisha's Koraput

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Incidents of loot on various roads and highways are on the rise in Koraput district.

In the last three days, the district witnessed two cases of loot worth Rs10 lakh from commuters on the roads.

On Friday night, three unidentified miscreants stopped the car of a businessman of Jeypore near Mastiput under Koraput Sadar police limits and looted Rs 9.60 lakh from him at gunpoint.

A day before, a motorcycle-borne commuter was robbed of Rs 90,000 near Sub-Collector’s office. The miscreants waylaid him and snatched the bag containing cash and fled.

In the last one month, five such incidents of loot have been reported in various police stations in the district but if sources are to be believed the number of cases is much more as many victims do not report the incidents to police.

While criminal gangs of Nabarangpur and Jeypore are active in highway robberies, locals have accused police of laxity in taking action against the criminals.

They said a special task force should be set up to nab the most wanted criminals who are active in Koraput and Jeypore sub-divisions. Koraput SP KV Singh reviewed the law and order situation on Saturday.