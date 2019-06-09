Home States Odisha

Mission 120 in place despite 2019 setback, says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Odisha is one of the focus states of the Central Government and its development tops the agenda, said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi along with BJP MPs from Odisha being greeted by party workes in Bhubaneswar on Saturday

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi along with BJP MPs from Odisha being greeted by party workes in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday exhorted BJP workers not to rest till the party comes to power in the State.

“The people of Odisha have given us greater responsibility and we should strive hard to meet their aspiration,” he said.

Responding to the reception organised by the party following induction of two members from the State including himself and Pratap Sarangi in the Narendra Modi Government 2.0, Pradhan said Odisha is one of the focus states of the Central Government and its development tops the agenda.

The Union Minister said the Centre is doing everything possible to ensure a better future for the people in the eastern states. The country’s progress is incomplete without the development of eastern India.
“It is our responsibility to work for the development of Odisha.

We have to take all the welfare programmers of the Modi Government to the doorstep of the people,” he added.

Asserting that the ‘Mission 120’ of the party is very much in place, Pradhan said the not-so-good performance of the party in the simultaneous polls to Assembly and Lok Sabha despite putting best efforts needs to be analysed to find out the shortcomings.

However, the failure of the party to hit the target should not come in the way of the mission set by the party’s national president Amit Shah.

Expressing his gratitude to people for the success of BJP, first time MP and Minister in the Modi Cabinet Pratap Sarangi cautioned those working against the party for their failure, saying their fate will be like Mir Jafar, Mir Qasim and Jayachandra.

He appealed to the party workers to work unitedly to bring the BJP to power in the State. All the newly elected MLAs and MPs were also felicitated at the function organised by the party.

The two Union Ministers were accorded a rousing reception on their arrival in the city on Saturday. This is the first visit of the two ministers after assuming charges in the Narendra Modi Government which was sworn in on May 30.

