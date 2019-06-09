Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal not to host ‘At Home Party’ to express solidarity with Fani victims

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Ganeshi Lal has decided not to hold the ‘At Home’ party on the occasion of Independence Day this year expressing solidarity with the people affected by cyclone Fani.

The Governor’s decision comes in view of the large-scale devastation caused by the cyclonic storm which hit Odisha coast on May 3. As many as 64 people were killed in the cyclone which affected 1.6 crore people of 14 districts.

As part of the ongoing practice, the Governor hosts ‘At Home’ party at Raj Bhavan on Independence Day and Republic Day every year. Dignitaries, including the Chief Minister, Chief Justice of Orissa High Court, judges, Assembly Speaker, ministers, MPs from Odisha, MLAs and distinguished persons from different spheres of life are invited to the party. Freedom fighters of the State are also felicitated on the occasion.