Home States Odisha

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal not to host ‘At Home Party’ to express solidarity with Fani victims

The Odisha Governor’s decision comes in view of the large-scale devastation caused by the cyclonic storm which hit Odisha coast on May 3.

Published: 09th June 2019 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Ganeshi Lal has decided not to hold the ‘At Home’ party on the occasion of Independence Day this year expressing solidarity with the people affected by cyclone Fani.

The Governor’s decision comes in view of the large-scale devastation caused by the cyclonic storm which hit Odisha coast on May 3. As many as 64 people were killed in the cyclone which affected 1.6 crore people of 14 districts.

As part of the ongoing practice, the Governor hosts ‘At Home’ party at Raj Bhavan on Independence Day and Republic Day every year. Dignitaries, including the Chief Minister, Chief Justice of Orissa High Court, judges, Assembly Speaker, ministers, MPs from Odisha, MLAs and distinguished persons from different spheres of life are invited to the party. Freedom fighters of the State are also felicitated on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ganeshi Lal Odisha Cyclone Fani Fani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp