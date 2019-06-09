Home States Odisha

Three killed in landslide in Odisha's Tulasichaura quarry

The labourers were engaged in loading the stone chips in a tractor at Tulasichaura when a huge chunk of soil and boulders fell on them and killed them.

Published: 09th June 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

The site where the landslide took place on Saturday.

The site where the landslide took place on Saturday.

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: Three people died and one sustained serious injuries due to landslide in a stone quarry at Tulasichaura in the district on Saturday.

According to reports, three labourers, Rekha Dehury, Nira Juanga and Keshab Juanga, were engaged in loading the stone chips in a tractor at the quarry when a huge chunk of soil and boulders fell on them leading to their death at the spot.

Another labourer, Pata Mantri was severely injured in the incident. All the four belong to Talapada village under Kanjipani police limits.

Following the incident, fire personnel from Keonjhar recovered the bodies from under the debris. Later, the bodies were sent to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem. Mantri was admitted in the hospital.

While the driver of the tractor along with tractor is absconding, Keonjhar Town police has started the investigation. This quarry is reportedly operated by the tractor owner without permission from any authority.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tulasichaura Tulasichaura landslide Tulasichaura quarry landline Odisha Odisha quarry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp