Three killed in landslide in Odisha's Tulasichaura quarry

KEONJHAR: Three people died and one sustained serious injuries due to landslide in a stone quarry at Tulasichaura in the district on Saturday.

According to reports, three labourers, Rekha Dehury, Nira Juanga and Keshab Juanga, were engaged in loading the stone chips in a tractor at the quarry when a huge chunk of soil and boulders fell on them leading to their death at the spot.

Another labourer, Pata Mantri was severely injured in the incident. All the four belong to Talapada village under Kanjipani police limits.

Following the incident, fire personnel from Keonjhar recovered the bodies from under the debris. Later, the bodies were sent to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem. Mantri was admitted in the hospital.

While the driver of the tractor along with tractor is absconding, Keonjhar Town police has started the investigation. This quarry is reportedly operated by the tractor owner without permission from any authority.