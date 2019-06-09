Home States Odisha

Cuttack Municipal Corporation organises training for sanitary workers

The sanitary works will be conducted from 6 am to 10 am daily, said CMC Additional Commissioner Jayant Narayan Sarangi.

Published: 09th June 2019 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Cuttack Municipal Corporation to give training to sanitary workers

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A training programme to sensitise sanitary workers on proper implementation of Solid Waste Management Rule was organised by Cuttack Municipal Corporation here.

The move comes following a directive from National Green Tribunal (NGT) to train all staff, particularly at the grass-roots. More than 200 ‘Safei Karmachari’ (sweeping staff) from Ward no-1 to Ward no-31 participated.

The sanitary workers were informed about segregation and disposal of waste in the city, categorised waste generators, their responsibility towards solid and liquid waste disposal, a list of offences for which fine can be imposed, among others.

The sanitary works will be conducted from 6 am to 10 am daily, said CMC Additional Commissioner Jayant Narayan Sarangi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cuttack Cuttack Municipal Corporation CMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp