Cuttack Municipal Corporation organises training for sanitary workers

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A training programme to sensitise sanitary workers on proper implementation of Solid Waste Management Rule was organised by Cuttack Municipal Corporation here.

The move comes following a directive from National Green Tribunal (NGT) to train all staff, particularly at the grass-roots. More than 200 ‘Safei Karmachari’ (sweeping staff) from Ward no-1 to Ward no-31 participated.

The sanitary workers were informed about segregation and disposal of waste in the city, categorised waste generators, their responsibility towards solid and liquid waste disposal, a list of offences for which fine can be imposed, among others.

The sanitary works will be conducted from 6 am to 10 am daily, said CMC Additional Commissioner Jayant Narayan Sarangi.