Home States Odisha

BJP leaders meet, discuss Odisha's Bijepur, Patkura by-poll strategy

A committee of senior members of the BJP on Sunday held a closed door meeting to discuss Bijepur and Patkura elections.

Published: 10th June 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha BJP president Basanta Panda

Odisha BJP president Basanta Panda (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With by-election to Bijepur to be announced anytime by the Election Commission of India following the resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik from the Assembly segment, the BJP has started preparing an electoral strategy on how to snatch the seat from BJD.

A committee of senior members of the BJP on Sunday held a closed-door meeting to discuss Bijepur and Patkura elections.

While leaders present at the meeting preferred not to reveal what transpired among them, BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan said a preliminary discussion on possible strategies to be adopted by the party for the two constituencies were deliberated.

Sources familiar with the development said the discussion mostly centred around candidate selection for Bijepur seat. Names of two candidates figured at the meeting. Apart from Sanat Kumar Gartia, who lost to the Chief Minister, the committee saw the potential in former MLA from Padampur, Pradip Purohit.

Purohit has emerged a favourite despite having lost Padampur seat in a keen contest to BJD candidate and former minister Bijay Ranjan Bariha. Purohit defeated Bariha in the 2014 election but lost the 2019 poll by a margin of 5,734 seats.

A good orator, Purohit’s performance in the last Assembly has come in his favour.

“Gartia’s performance is no less given the fact that he managed to garner 53,482 popular votes against the Chief Minister’s 1,10,604 votes in a multi-cornered contest.

He is young and dynamic. Given a choice between the two, Purohit is a favourite for he is better mannered and his Assembly performance is outstanding,” sources in the party said.

Though the meeting discussed Patkura election, an elaborate discussion on the issue will be held later in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Pradhan, who attended the core committee meeting in the morning, had to skip this meeting as had a prior engagement.

The secret meeting was attended by party president Basant Panda, party’s state in-charge Arun Singh, national vice president Baijayant Panda, former minister KV Singhdeo, general secretaries Prithviraj Harichandan, Bhrugu Baxipatra and vice-president Samir Mohanty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Bijepur Patkura Bijepur elections Patkura elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp