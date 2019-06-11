Home States Odisha

Oyo to double its presence in Odisha in six months

Oyo plans to invest Rs 1,400 crore in its India and South Asia businesses over 2019 with a major focus on Odisha.

OYO Rooms

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  OYO Hotels and Homes on Monday announced to ramp up its presence in Odisha and take the count of rooms to over 10,500 by the end of 2019.

 The hotel chain that has a strong presence across cities of Bhubaneswar, Puri, Cuttack, Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Berhampur and Sambalpur is now looking at expanding to places including Paradip, Talcher, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Barbil and Bargarh.

It is aiming to create over 6,000 direct and indirect jobs in the State over the next five years.

The hospitality start-up plans to invest Rs 1,400 crore in its India and South Asia businesses over 2019 with a major focus on Odisha.

The future expansion plan includes its new business segment OYO Life.

Chief Executive Officer (India and South Asia) Aditya Ghosh said the hotel chain is working on strengthening our footprint and doubling our presence in Odisha.

OYO currently operates 330 plus franchised and leased hotels in the State with over 5,400 exclusive rooms and set to increase the number of rooms to over 10,500 in the next six months.

“Odisha is among the strongest markets for us. We had less than 1,800 rooms in April 2018 which has increased to 5,400 by April 2019.

Over 330 asset owners have shown trust in us,” said Ghosh.

In Bhubaneswar, OYO has over 2,200 rooms in 196 hotels and counts hubs like Shaheed Nagar, Railway Station, Patia, Khandagiri, Nayapalli, Bapuji Nagar and Old Town as its top-performing locations receiving the highest footfall of travellers.

Ghosh said after cyclone Fani ravaged the State, Oyo has also offered collateral free trade advance to asset owners to recover the loss.

