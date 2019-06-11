Home States Odisha

Panic strikes over fresh jaundice outbreak in Cuttack

Cuttack Municipal Corporation has confirmed one jaundice case, though two women of the locality have been affected by the waterborne disease.

Published: 11th June 2019

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Fresh outbreak of jaundice has spread panic among the residents of Ganga Mandir locality here.

Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has confirmed one jaundice case, though two women of the locality have been affected by the waterborne disease.

While Sanjukta Mahalik (45) has tested positive for jaundice, another woman from the locality is also reportedly suffering from the disease.

Use of contaminated drinking water due to leakage in supply pipelines close to drains is stated to be the cause of resurgence of waterborne disease.

The locals alleged that the civic body failed to provide safe drinking water even though they had been alleging contamination of drinking water for the last few months.

Apart from one woman from Ganga Mandir locality being affected by jaundice, no other incident has been reported, said City Health Officer Umesh Panigrahi. Cause of resurgence of the waterborne disease was being examined, he added.

“All necessary precautionary measures have been taken by CMC besides intensifying sanitation programme in the affected localities to check jaundice from spreading,” he said.

