Home States Odisha

Senior BJD leader Pratap Keshari Deb resigns from Rajya Sabha

With former Minister Pratab Deb resigning from Rajya Sabha, there are now four vacancies in the Upper House from Odisha.

Published: 11th June 2019 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

BJD leader Pratab Dey

BJD leader Pratab Dey (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Senior BJD leader and former minister Pratap Keshari Deb has resigned from Rajya Sabha.

He retained Aul Assembly seat from where he was elected with a huge margin in the recently concluded elections. Deb had defeated his nearest Congress rival Devendra Sharma by a margin of 55,601 votes.

With Deb resigning from Rajya Sabha, there are now four vacancies in the Upper House from Odisha. Earlier, three BJD Rajya Sabha members Anubhav Mohanty, Achyutananda Samanta and Soumya Ranjan Patnaik had resigned from the Upper House. 

While Anubhav had defeated BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat, Samanta had won from Kandhamal Parliamentary seat against Kharavela Swain of the BJP. Patnaik had won from Khandapara Assembly seat by a record margin of over 80,000 votes.

Six Rajya Sabha members, three each in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections were fielded by the ruling BJD this time. While four members who won elections have resigned from Rajya Sabha, Prasanna Acharya and Sarojini Hembrum were defeated. While Acharya contested from Bargarh Lok Sabha seat, Hembrum was fielded from Baripada Assembly segment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pratab Deb BJD Odisha Rajya Sabha Pratab Deb resignation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp