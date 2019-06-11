Stubble pollution makes inroads into Odisha's Koraput

Home States Odisha

As the rabi season came to an end, the farmers have resorted to setting fire to paddy straw in their farm fields instead of using those for various purposes in Koraput.

A heap of paddy straws burning in Jeypore. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Air pollution due to stubble burning, which has turned a critical health hazard in North India, seems to be making fast inroads into Koraput district.

It is encouraged by a switch to modern technology of farming and improvement in living standard.

Traditionally, the farmers of Jeypore, Kundra, Boipariguda, Borrigumma and Kotpad used to keep their dry paddy stalks at threshing grounds.

Those were used for repair of thatched roofs and cattle fodder. Some even used the stalks for making manure.

With the pucca houses replacing thatched ones with private investment or Government support, the straw is no more required for roofing the houses.

Similarly, with the use of threshing machines, the straw heaps are left on the farm fields after the grain processing.

It has become convenient and cheaper for the farmers to burn those on the fields instead of incurring expenses towards transporting from farm field to threshing ground.

But the smoke billowing out of heaps of straw poses a health hazard for the locals. Besides, there is an acute shortage of fodder for domestic animals and the cattle are found straying long distance for grazing.

Guru Sukuri, a farmer of Jeypore block, said non-availability of farm labourers have forced them to use machines for crop cutting and threshing in the farm fields. Later, they dump the paddy stalks on the crop fields for burning, he added.

Meanwhile, environmentalists have expressed their concern over the issue and said burning stubble on the field affects the quality of the soil.

The smoke contains toxic chemicals which can cause respiratory problems and other diseases. An awareness programme among the farmers needs to be carried out for proper utilisation of paddy straws, said J Ramesh, a green activist of Bamunigaon.  

Rayagada-based Regional Officer of Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) K Kar said the higher officials of the board have been apprised of the matter.

A coordination meeting between the OSPCB and agriculture officials is highly necessary to curb the practice, he added.

