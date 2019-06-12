Odisha DEOs to ensure midday meals for kids

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Tuesday asked all district education officers to put in place all the facilities for mid-day meal (MDM) in schools prior to their reopening on June 19.

School and Mass Education Secretary PK Mohapatra said the authorities at district level and field officials of the department have to ensure that no child, in the age group of 6 to 14 years (Class I to VIII), is deprived of MDM because of unpreparedness on part of school management or central kitchen agencies.

“The facilities should be readied beforehand and mid-day meals served to children from the first day of reopening of the schools,” stated Mohapatra in a letter to the DEOs and district nodal officers for MDM.

He further asked the DEOs and MDM nodal officers to check whether the ration such as rice, oil, dal, soya chunk, condiments and other materials stored in schools during summer vacations are in edible condition or not.

“Ensure that the edibility test is strictly carried out in every school by the headmaster to avoid food poisoning or any kind of MDM mishap. The Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators (CRCC) and Block Education Officers (BEOs) in the field have to verify it at the field level,” the S&ME Secretary.

Mohapatra stressed on taking more caution in cyclone Fani-ravaged districts where school infrastructure has sustained extensive damage and ensure that the spoiled ration is immediately buried to prevent health issues.

The headmasters of schools affected in the cyclone and where the ration has been damaged have been asked to furnish a report to the BEO concerned and keep fresh stock for serving the noon meals to children from the day of reopening.

The schools have also been asked to follow safety protocol and ensure that the place where MDM is served is clean and drinking water safe.