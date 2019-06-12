Home States Odisha

Odisha DEOs to ensure midday meals for kids

School and Mass Education Secretary PK Mohapatra said district level authorities, field officials have to ensure that no child is deprived of MDM.

Published: 12th June 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Midday meals being served to children aged between 6-14 years of age.

Midday meals being served to children aged between 6-14 years of age. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Tuesday asked all district education officers to put in place all the facilities for mid-day meal (MDM) in schools prior to their reopening on June 19. 

School and Mass Education Secretary PK Mohapatra said the authorities at district level and field officials of the department have to ensure that no child, in the age group of 6 to 14 years (Class I to VIII), is deprived of MDM because of unpreparedness on part of school management or central kitchen agencies. 

“The facilities should be readied beforehand and mid-day meals served to children from the first day of reopening of the schools,” stated Mohapatra in a letter to the DEOs and district nodal officers for MDM.

He further asked the DEOs and MDM nodal officers to check whether the ration such as rice, oil, dal, soya chunk, condiments and other materials stored in schools during summer vacations are in edible condition or not.

“Ensure that the edibility test is strictly carried out in every school by the headmaster to avoid food poisoning or any kind of MDM mishap. The Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators (CRCC) and Block Education Officers (BEOs) in the field have to verify it at the field level,” the S&ME Secretary.

Mohapatra stressed on taking more caution in cyclone Fani-ravaged districts where school infrastructure has sustained extensive damage and ensure that the spoiled ration is immediately buried to prevent health issues. 

The headmasters of schools affected in the cyclone and where the ration has been damaged have been asked to furnish a report to the BEO concerned and keep fresh stock for serving the noon meals to children from the day of reopening. 

The schools have also been asked to follow safety protocol and ensure that the place where MDM is served is clean and drinking water safe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha DEOs Odisha Midday meal scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp