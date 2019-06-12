Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission's power tariff charges remain unchanged from previous year

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rejecting the demand for upward revision of power tariff by distribution and bulk supply utilities, the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has kept the energy charges unchanged for the second year.

The regulator had spared the consumers from tariff hike in 2018-19. There was a nominal hike of 10 paise per unit in 2017-18.

“The retail power tariff will remain unchanged for different categories for 2019-20 and the rebate allowed to consumers for timely payment will continue while a special rebate equal to the amount admissible for March will be given,” said OERC Director (Regulatory Affairs) Priyabrat Patnaik.

In a bid to promote cashless transaction among consumers, the commission has increased the rebate for digital payment from one to two per cent (pc).

“The Commission has allowed one pc additional rebate towards digital payment for LT category of consumers. The intention is to promote cashless transaction to avoid pressure on currency notes which is also saving the time of the consumers,” the commission said in its order.

Similarly, the rural consumers will continue to get a special rebate of 5 paise per unit in addition to the existing rebate of 10 paise for prompt payment.

The Western Electricity Supply Company (WESCO) had suggested 2 pc more to normal rebate as applicable to domestic and Kutirjyoti categories of consumers for digital payment.

The tariff order issued by the commission on March 29 will be made effective from June 1, 2019. Though the order was supposed to be implemented from April 1, 2019, it was held up as the election code of conduct was in force till May 23.

“In order to simplify the procedure, we stipulate that if the metering and billing date falls within June 15 (including 15th), the bill for the consumers will be prepared on pre-revised rate i.e. tariff applicable for the financial year 2018-19.

If the billing and metering date falls on or after June 16, 2019, the bill will be prepared at the revised tariff rate i.e. tariff applicable for 2019-20,” the OERC order stated.

The distribution companies (Discoms) should ensure that the billing cycle of any consumer should not be disturbed due to the above stipulations, the order said.

The power tariff for domestic consumers having consumption up to 50 units has remained unchanged at Rs 2.50 per unit.

The consumers will continue to pay the same rate of Rs 4.30 per unit for consumption of above 50 units upto 200 units, Rs 5.30 per unit for consumption of above 200 to 400 units and Rs 5.70 per unit for consumption of above 400 units.

The rent for meter supplied by distribution utilities will be collected for a period of 60 months only, the order said.

The commission has reduced the bulk supply price of power to be procured by Gridco for the current financial year by approximately two per cent. Giving two alternative proposals, the bulk power trading utility has sought a hike ranging from 5 to 18 per cent. The transmission tariff has also remained unchanged for the current fiscal.