Odisha's Jagatsinghpur police begins probe as newborn found in district hospital toilet pan

The newborn baby with its umbilical cord and placenta attached, was found in Jaisinghpur district headquarters hospital's toilet pan.

Published: 12th June 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A day after the body of a newborn baby was found in a toilet pan at the district headquarters hospital here, police on Tuesday started a probe into the matter.

Hospital records and details of women who delivered baby boys and were discharged on Monday were examined by the police.

The newborn, with umbilical cord and placenta attached to its body, was found stuck in the toilet pan by a ward boy who had gone to clean the washroom.

Senior officials of the hospital were immediately informed following which the newborn was taken to doctors who declared him dead. 

CDMO Ajay Kumar Baitharu said, an FIR has been lodged by the Medical Superintendent of the hospital in this regard.

As per preliminary investigation, it seems the newborn was not delivered in the hospital. Besides, no baby has been reported missing from the hospital, he claimed.  

Jagatsinghpur IIC Rajani Kant Mishra said, a police team rushed to the hospital and seized the body.

Identity of the baby’s parents has not been ascertained and a case of unnatural death has been registered.

While the post-mortem report is awaited, the CCTV footage of the hospital for the past few days will be scanned for clues.

Meanwhile, terming it an inhuman act, locals have sought a thorough probe into the matter. 

This is not the first such case reported from the hospital. Lack of awareness, stigma attached to pre-marital pregnancy and illegal ultrasound scans have led to a rise in such cases in the district. 

Inhuman act

  • FIR has been lodged by the Medical Superintendent of the hospital in this regard

  • Identity of the baby’s parents has not been ascertained and a case of unnatural death has been registered

