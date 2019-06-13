Home States Odisha

Odisha's CHSE to release class 12 commerce, arts results after Raja festival

As many as 2.35 lakh students in arts and 27,200 in commerce had appeared for CHSE class 12 examinations in March this year. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will publish the results of class XII Arts and Commerce examinations after Raja festival. 

Informing this to the media on Wednesday, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das said the valuation process will be wrapped up shortly and results of both the streams are likely to be announced on June 17 or 18.

As many as 2.35 lakh students in arts and 27,200 in commerce had appeared for class 12 examinations in March this year. 

Meanwhile, the delay in announcement of results has raised concern among arts and commerce students who fear that it may affect their career.

Though notification for admission into Plus Three arts and commerce courses has not been issued in the state, students planning to pursue higher studies in other states may get affected by the delay.

The results of arts and commerce streams, scheduled to be published in the first week of June, were delayed due to the General Elections in the state in April and the subsequent cyclone Fani on May 3 which affected the evaluation process.

CHSE officials said they are concerned about the future of students and the results will be published on time.

After a delay of two weeks, the Council published results of the Science stream in the first week of June.

