Odisha's Jagatsinghpur police nab seven snatchers 

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Seven snatchers wanted in cases in Jagatsinghpur district and outside have been arrested on Wednesday.

Jagatsinghpur police claimed to have worked out two cases with the arrest of seven snatchers.

On a tip-off, local police led by IIC of Jagatsinghpur police station Rajani Kant Mishra arrested kingpin Biswanath Nayak alias Raja of Jeera under Raghunathpur police limits and six others under Jagatsinghpur police limits.

Raja was arrested earlier in connection with robbery and snatching case and jailed for several years. After release, he set up his own gang, police said.

The gangs are involved in offences in areas under Paradip police limits, Paradeep Lock police limits and other areas of the district.

On May 30, a woman, Anita Pradhan under Jagatsinghpur police limits was returning home from the temple with her husband and children on a two-wheeler when miscreants snatched away her gold chain near Court Chowk.

In another incident, snatchers looted gold chain from the wife of Ghansyam Swain of Gopalsagar under Jagatsinghpur police limits on June 8.

The police have registered two cases, seized three chains and four motorcycles from robbers' possession and the police have also produced them in court.