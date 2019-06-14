Home States Odisha

Body of woman who died under suspicious circumstances exhumed  

Published: 14th June 2019 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Body of a married woman was exhumed by police on Thursday after five days of her death. Parbati Mallick (32) of Indupur under Nikirei police limits in Kendrapara had died under suspicious circumstances. Her brother Ranjan Mallick filed an FIR on Wednesday alleging that Parbati was tortured by her husband and in-laws over dowry. 

She was severely beaten up on June 7 and succumbed to her injuries a day later at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Ranjan alleged. After her death, her in-laws buried the body without informing her parents. 

Following the FIR, the body was exhumed in the presence of the magistrate, police officers and family members of the deceased and sent to SCB Medical for forensic examination. 
Parbati’s husband and in-laws have been detained.

