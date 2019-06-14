Home States Odisha

Janibili project: L&T asked to repair roads

The firm was also asked to complete road repair work within two weeks.

Published: 14th June 2019 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Larsen and Toubro (L&T), the firm entrusted with construction of Janibili mega drinking water project, was instructed to repair the roads in Berhampur which were dug up for the project by engaging additional manpower.

In a review meeting presided over by Ganjam Collector Vijay Amrita Kulange here on Thursday, Berhampur Municipal Corporation and other departments associated with the project were instructed to monitor the quality of work. It was made clear to L&T that the project work should not cause inconvenience to people during monsoon. 

The firm was also asked to complete road repair work within two weeks. The officials associated with the project informed the Collector that water supply from the project has been disrupted for the last few days owing to annual maintenance of Janibili anicut being carried out by the Irrigation department. This has restricted the flow of water. The PHED was asked to inform people that the maintenance work will be completed by June 16. 

