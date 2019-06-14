Tulasi Kirsani is Koraput Zilla Parishad president

Home States Odisha

 Tulasi Kirsani has been nominated as the new president of Koraput Zilla Parishad (ZP).

Published: 14th June 2019

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/KORAPUT : Tulasi Kirsani has been nominated as the new president of Koraput Zilla Parishad (ZP). All members of the ZP nominated Tulasi on Wednesday for the post which fell vacant after former president Prabhu Jani was elected as the new MLA of Laxmipur constituency. 

Later, at a meeting of ZP members, Handlooms Minister Padmini Dian, Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati and Koraput MLA  Raghuram Padal stressed on development of tribal areas through implementation of both State and Central schemes. 

