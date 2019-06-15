French woman finds path to healing by Yoga in Odisha's Balasore

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The sky came falling down on Jaya Tedone in 2013 when she was afflicted by a severe bout of malaria and left paralysed by its complications.

Six years on, she is not only back on her feet leading a normal life but also has emerged a more evolved person with focus, clarity and peace in body, mind and soul. All this has been possible due to yoga.

“Yoga saved my life. Not only that, it has made me a better person both physically and mentally,” the 52-year-old French woman, married and settled in Balasore, says.

Jaya had been fascinated by India from her childhood. Her interest in Hindustani music and Odissi dance had brought her to India in 2000 and then Odisha.

In 2005, while learning Odissi dance at the Odissi Research Centre in Bhubaneswar, she met Firoz Khan, then an IT staff recruiter, through common friends.

Love blossomed and both got married in 2006.

Jaya had since been staying with her husband Firoz in his native Balasore.

The couple has a daughter Sophia, who is now 11 years old.

It was in 2013 when she suffered from malaria and was paralysed.

She was brought to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar and after a month of treatment, she was able to stand up.

Walking, however, was a struggle for her. Doctors suggested that she will have to use a wheelchair for life.

Faced with the predicament, she almost went into depression but then yoga came to her rescue. She came to know about Healthy Life Institute at Balasore and got enrolled.

With daily practice of yoga, she began to experience the change. Her strength returned and gradually, she was able to walk and conduct her daily life effortlessly.

“After three years, I was back to normal. I had known of yoga in France and practised it there. But I left it after I came to India in 2000. The physical and mental consequences of malaria brought me back to yoga and the result is for all to see,” the business management graduate states.

Jaya continues to practice Supta Matsyendrasana, Vrikshasana, Shishuasana, Adho Mukha Svanasana, Halasana and Matsyasana besides Jala Neti Kriya and meditation for at least two hours daily without any fail.

She believes yoga combines all techniques that can really harness the immeasurable power of the body and mind to heal many diseases.

“When I was sick I was not able to get back my response-ability because my mind was also affected. My husband took good care of me.

From that day till now, it has been a discovery of human nature. Now I feel more focused and I can assume my responsibilities as a mother and a wife.

I have decided to invest time and energy in yoga, which has transformed my life. I am a living example of the power of yoga,” she says.

Jaya and her husband are now studying a Diploma in Yoga at the institute. She intends to become a yoga trainer and serve society.