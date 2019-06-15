Kharif crop plan for  Odisha's Mayurbhanj

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Around 4.37 lakh hectares (ha) will be cultivated in both irrigated and rain-fed lands in the ensuing kharif crop season.

This was decided by the Agriculture department during the district-level agriculture strategy meeting here under the chairmanship of Collector Vineet Bharadwaj.

Deputy Director of Agriculture Damodar Sethi said paddy and non-paddy crops will be grown on 4.37 lakh ha across 26 blocks.

Of this, 1.58 lakh ha are irrigated and 2.78 lakh ha rain-fed.

Around 2.92 lakh ha will be covered under high yielding variety (HYV) of paddy.

In a bid to reduce the farming cost and burden on farmers, the Agriculture department has decided to provide farm implements like tractors, power tillers, transplanters and harvesting machines to farmers at subsidised rates.

It was also decided in the meeting that 30 wholesalers and 661 retailers will be engaged for sale of fertilisers and pesticides.

The Collector called for the need of bringing more farmers under various welfare schemes of the State Government like Soil Health Card scheme and Pradhan Mantri Phasal Bima Yojana.

Digging more private borewells in the district will be given priority.

Other crops