Monsoon worry for Malkangiri's Swabhiman Anchal villagers

MALKANGIRI: Monsoon may bring cheer to the people in every other part of the Odisha but for those in the Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri, it literally spells darkness.

Come the rains and rise in water level at Chitrakonda reservoir, the whole area, including the BSF camps, plunges into darkness as the low-lying power supply lines get submerged.

Sources said when heavy rains lash the area, the hanging power lines submerge in the reservoir near Baligumma and Hatiguda near Sarkubandh.

As a result, power supply gets snapped for nearly three months.

Although villagers have apprised officials concerned about the problem many times in the past, no corrective measures have been taken up.

“For almost three months, we stay in complete darkness. Security is also at stake during this period because there is no electricity in BSF camps as well”, said Pratap Golari of Jantapai where a camp is located.

He added that no Government officials visit the Swabhiman Anchal during this period.

Although the State Government had announced setting up of 11/33 KV sub-station at Badpada within the Swabhiman Anchala, work on it is yet to be started.

Locals alleged that the government has not made any alternative arrangement to prevent power failure.

Expressing concern over the situation, Chitrakonda-based BSF Commandant AK Arya said the lights and surveillance cameras in and around the BSF camps in the area will stop functioning once the power lines are submerged following rains.

This will have an impact on the anti-Maoist operation and put lives at risk, he said, adding that generators do not suffice in illuminating all the BSF camps.

“We patrol the reservoir even in darkness. The submerged high voltage live wires are a threat to our troops”, said Arya. He has drawn attention of Collector and local MP to the issue.

POWER WOES