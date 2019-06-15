Home States Odisha

Monsoon worry for Malkangiri's Swabhiman Anchal villagers

Hanging power lines get submerged in Chitrakonda reservoir during rainy season leading to disruption in power supply

Published: 15th June 2019 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Patrol boats docked in Chitrakonda reservoir near Gurupriya bridge.

Patrol boats docked in Chitrakonda reservoir near Gurupriya bridge. (Photo I EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Monsoon may bring cheer to the people in every other part of the Odisha but for those in the Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri, it literally spells darkness.

Come the rains and rise in water level at Chitrakonda reservoir, the whole area, including the BSF camps, plunges into darkness as the low-lying power supply lines get submerged.

Sources said when heavy rains lash the area, the hanging power lines submerge in the reservoir near Baligumma and Hatiguda near Sarkubandh.

As a result, power supply gets snapped for nearly three months.

Although villagers have apprised officials concerned about the problem many times in the past, no corrective measures have been taken up.

“For almost three months, we stay in complete darkness. Security is also at stake during this period because there is no electricity in BSF camps as well”, said Pratap Golari of  Jantapai where a camp is located.

He added that no Government officials visit the Swabhiman Anchal during this period. 

Although the State Government had announced setting up of 11/33 KV sub-station at Badpada within the Swabhiman Anchala, work on it is yet to be started.

Locals alleged that the government has not made any alternative arrangement to prevent power failure.

Expressing concern over the situation, Chitrakonda-based BSF Commandant AK Arya said the lights and surveillance cameras in and around the BSF camps in the area will stop functioning once the power lines are submerged following rains.

This will have an impact on the anti-Maoist operation and put lives at risk, he said, adding that generators do not suffice in illuminating all the BSF camps.

“We patrol the reservoir even in darkness. The submerged high voltage live wires are a threat to our troops”, said Arya. He has drawn attention of Collector and local MP to the issue.

POWER WOES

  • Work on 11/33 KV sub-station at Badpada within the Swabhiman Anchal is yet to start

  • Lights and surveillance cameras in and around the BSF camps stop functioning once power lines are submerged

  • Areas under Swabhiman Anchal remain in dark for almost three months and even the security is at stake

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Malkangiri Odisha monsoon Malkangiri monsoon Odisha weather

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp