Monsoon to reach Odisha in one week

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The monsoon, though delayed, is expected to arrive in the state within a week. Normally, the monsoon onset date is June 10.

The southwest monsoon’s Arabian Sea branch supports the advancement of Bay of Bengal branch. However, cyclone Vayu, which has now veered towards the west in the Arabian Sea, had weakened the monsoon advancement towards other parts of the country.

“The conditions are now favourable for advancement of monsoon towards Odisha.

A low-pressure area is expected to develop over north Bay of Bengal in next four to five days.

The system will support the advancement of monsoon, which is expected to arrive in next four to five days,” Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas said.Met officials said light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm activities are expected at a few places in Odisha from June 16 to 18.

Light to moderate rainfall and thundershower may occur at many places in coastal districts and at a few places in interior region on June 19.

“The thunderstorm activity is occurring under the influence of a northwest-southeast trough, which now runs from northwest Bihar to Gangetic West Bengal across Jharkhand and extends upto 3.1 km above the mean sea level,” Biswas said.

Private weather forecaster Skymet expected the rain to increase over Odisha. Light to moderate rain is expected in many parts of the State. Isolated heavy spells cannot be ruled out either.

The reason for these rains is the southwesterly wind from Arabian Sea, which are reaching upto central parts of the country, including Odisha.

Northerly dry wind is also affecting the state. These two opposite winds will merge over Odisha and its adjoining areas.

A trough is also extending from northeast India up to coastal Odisha. The combination of these weather systems will enhance rainfall activity in the State in next three to four days.

So, the monsoon is expected to cover parts of south coastal Odisha in next 24 to 48 hours, Skymet said.

Subsequently, rain will continue with varied intensity for a longer period. However, the intensity will be more in the coming two to three days, tapering marginally thereafter.

On the day, eight places in the State recorded 40 degree Celsius and more. Titlagarh and Malkangiri were the hottest at 43 degree Celsius, followed by Jharsuguda 42.8 and Sambalpur 42.2 degree.

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 34.4 degree and 35 degree respectively on Saturday.

Rain progress