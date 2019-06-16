Home States Odisha

Odisha lines up Rs 7,500 crore farm credit for 2019 kharif crop

In a bid encourage farmers for timely repayment of loan, Odisha government has decided to provide interest incentives of 4 per cent for loan upto Rs 50,000 and 3 per cent for loan upto Rs 3 lakh.

Published: 16th June 2019 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has set a target to disburse Rs 7,500 crore cooperative loans to the farmers during the 2019 kharif season through cooperative credit structures with the primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) being the last mile outlet for dispensation of agriculture credit.

The loan would be disbursed at concessional rate of interest of 4 per cent for a loan amount up to Rs 50,000 and at 5 per cent for loan amount between Rs 50,001 and Rs 3 lakh.

However, loan above Rs 3 lakh will be provided at commercial rate which will be decided by banks concerned.

In a bid encourage farmers for timely repayment of loan, the Government has decided to provide interest incentives of 4 per cent for loan up to Rs 50,000 and 3 per cent for loan up to Rs 3 lakh.

This means that borrowers having short term credit upto Rs 50,000 will not pay any interest, if they repay their loan on or before the due date.

For prompt paying farmers, the effective rate of interest for loan ranging from Rs 50,001 to Rs 3 lakh will be 2 per cent as against the concessional rate of 5 per cent.

“Since interest subvention is to be provided to commercial and regional rural banks, you are requested to ensure that these banks take immediate initiative to disburse crop loan to intending farmers as per the scale of finance fixed for the districts,” Cooperation Secretary Krishan Kumar wrote to district collectors.

The short-term cooperative credit has been playing a pivotal role in disbursal of farm credit over the years and a share of around 65 per cent in crop loan dispensation should be prepared for timely, adequate and hassle-free credit disbursal to farmers, he said.

With 17 district central cooperative banks (DCCBs) functioning in the State, the banks were asked to prepare action plan to cover left out farm families under cooperative credit networks by issuing fresh Kishan Credit Cards (KCCs). Thrust should be given for providing crop loan to small and marginal farmers.

“Short term credit facility needs to be extended to self-help groups (SHGs) including women groups, tenant farmers and oral lessees.

Adequate steps should be taken to cover maximum number of sharecroppers under crop financing through joint liability groups (JLGs). The PACS should be advised to dispense at least 10 per cent of the crop loan to JLGs,” the letter said.

As the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) will continue this kharif season too, Kumar said the premium on all cereals, millets, pulses and oilseeds crops cultivated during this season has been fixed at 2 per cent of the sum insured or actuarial rate, whichever is less.

Similarly, for annual commercial and horticultural crops, the insurance premium has been fixed at 5 per cent of the sum insured or actuarial rate, whichever is less.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha farm loan credit 2019 Odisha kharif farm loan credit 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp