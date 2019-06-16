Odisha's Pankpal residents seek divine intervention to save their children from wrath of monkeys

Amarnath Parida By

Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Residents of Pankpal panchayat in Kujang police limits on Saturday sought divine help to save their children from the wrath of monkeys that have been wreaking havoc in the area for last several days.

With few days left for schools to re-open after summer vacation, the villagers made a beeline for Gopinath temple to worship Lord Hanuman so that their wards can attend classes in peace.

Panic has gripped the village where around 20 persons have sustained critical injuries due to attacks by monkeys.

The situation is such that the residents are afraid of venturing out of their houses. Last week, the villagers had taken to the streets to vent their ire against the authorities and their failure to address the crisis despite repeated appeals.

They had blocked the Cuttack-Paradip State Highway and staged a dharna in front of Kujang forest range office.

With schools set to re-open soon, the villagers, exasperated with the apathy of the officials concerned, took the divine route and placed their hope on Lord Hanuman, the monkey God.

The villagers contended that the monkeys were driven out of their natural habitat due to depletion of forest cover ventured into the village in search of food.

Jayashree Pradhan of the village was injured in an attack by a monkey last week. She said children are afraid of going to school as the Forest department and officials concerned are yet to drive away the simians from the village.

Sarpanch of Pankpal panchayat Minakhyi Das children from the village study in the six schools in the area. With few days left for the schools to re-open the villagers conducted rituals to appease Lord Hanuman to help them tide through the crisis, she said.

Meanwhile, Forest Range Officer, Kujang Pratap Chandra Mohanty said two teams of Forest department personnel have been pressed into service to trap the monkeys and two of them have already been caught.

Mohanty said the Forest department has asked the villagers not to tease the monkeys.

Monkey crisis