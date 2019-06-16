Home States Odisha

Second enclosure for Odisha's Sundari tiger

The STR authorities had sought suggestions from former field director of Kanha National Park Khageswar Nayak on setting up of the second enclosure.

Published: 16th June 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Sundari tiger

Sundari tiger

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR)  will set up a second enclosure for tigress Sundari, which has been kept in captivity for a long time at Raigoda.

The STR authorities had sought suggestions from former field director of Kanha National Park Khageswar Nayak on setting up of the second enclosure.

Nayak, who visited STR recently and stayed there for two days to study the proposal, has submitted his report on the second enclosure.

“We are planning to have a second enclosure in an area of five hectares of area to accommodate Sundari. We had sought the advice of Nayak for the purpose,” said Satkosia DFO Rama Swamy.

Meanwhile, the decision on release of Sundari into the wild is yet to be taken.

STR authorities had said a decision in this regard would be taken after General Elections in a meeting between NTCA, Wildlife Institute experts and the Forest Department authorities.

The meeting is yet to take place.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Sundari Odisha sundari tiger Sundari enclosure Similipal tiger reserve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp