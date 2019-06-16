Second enclosure for Odisha's Sundari tiger

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) will set up a second enclosure for tigress Sundari, which has been kept in captivity for a long time at Raigoda.

The STR authorities had sought suggestions from former field director of Kanha National Park Khageswar Nayak on setting up of the second enclosure.

Nayak, who visited STR recently and stayed there for two days to study the proposal, has submitted his report on the second enclosure.

“We are planning to have a second enclosure in an area of five hectares of area to accommodate Sundari. We had sought the advice of Nayak for the purpose,” said Satkosia DFO Rama Swamy.

Meanwhile, the decision on release of Sundari into the wild is yet to be taken.

STR authorities had said a decision in this regard would be taken after General Elections in a meeting between NTCA, Wildlife Institute experts and the Forest Department authorities.

The meeting is yet to take place.