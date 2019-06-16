Union Minister Harsh Vardhan urges Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to act against those who assault doctors

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to take strict action against any person who assaults doctors.

Expressing concern over the recent violence against doctors in West Bengal, Dr Vardhan has written letters to all States, including Odisha.

He stated that incidents of assaults on doctors are reported from different parts and it leads to sudden strike by members of the fraternity, gravely affecting health care services.

Junior doctors from several health care institutions, including All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the State, had resorted to strike affecting health care services on Friday.

To avoid such incidents in future, the Health Minister said the law enforcement should prevail to ensure that doctors and clinical establishments discharge their duties and professional pursuit without fear of any violence.

“Doctors form an important pillar of society and often work under stressful and difficult conditions. It is the duty of State to ensure safety and security of doctors who assure that the health care needs of the society are met. Strict action against any person who assaults them, must be taken by the law enforcement agencies,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, the Odisha chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) has raised that the State Government though have specific legislation to protect doctors and health professionals at public health care institution, the same is not applicable to the doctors working in private organisations.

Since police and health are State subjects, the IMA has been drawing the attention of the state government for an urgent need for a robust criminal justice system with emphasis on prevention and control of violence against doctors and paramedics.