‘New health policy in Odisha soon’, says Health Minister Naba Kishore Das

Published: 17th June 2019 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das being felicitated by members of Western Odisha Homeopathic Physicians on Sunday.

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das said a new Health Policy-2025 will be implemented in the state soon.

Das, who was on a visit to the JDS Homeopathic Hospital here on Sunday, said the health policy will be prepared on the lines of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s dream of providing best health care to the people of Odisha.

“I will chalk out the plan and implement it accordingly,” he said.

Das said he will try to ensure that people of Odisha are able to avail treatment under all systems of medicine.

“Some diseases can be cured by allopathy while some by homoeopathy and naturopathy.

Every system of medicine is meant to benefit people,” he said.

The Health Minister said he was impressed with the effectiveness of homoeopathy in treating certain diseases.

He said discussions will be held with homoeopathy doctors to develop an alternative system of medicine in the Odisha.

Das was felicitated by members of Western Odisha Homeopathic Physicians and Directors of JDS Homeopathic Hospital, Dr Deoshlok Sharma and Dr Jitesh Sharma. 

