Odisha HC Bar Association to resume protest against appointment of absentee lawyers as judges

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Odisha High Court Bar Association will resume its agitation against elevation of lawyers, who are not regular practitioners of the high court, to the post of a judge when the court reopens after summer vacation on Monday.

The association members had protested by wearing black badges to the court on the last working day before summer vacation on May 17.

They will resume their protest by remaining absent from the Courts of Collegium which recommends the names for appointment as a judge in the high court.

The Collegium constitutes of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and two senior-most judges Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Mishra.

Association president Gopal Krushna Mohanty said the general body will decide the future course of the agitation when it meets on Monday.

The association is opposing recommendation of names of lawyers who are not regular practitioners of the Orissa High Court for appointment as judge on the ground that it is illegal and detrimental to the interest of eligible and competent lawyers.

The association members are peeved over recommendation of the name of a lawyer, who has filed four cases in the Odisha High Court in the last five years, for elevation to the judge post.

The association has submitted representations to the President, Prime Minister, Union Law Minister and Chief Justice of India seeking their intervention against the recommendation of lawyers whose appearance in the court has been very negligible.