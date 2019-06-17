Odisha's Mahanadi Coalfields Limited CMD promises 600 million tonne coal output by 2030

By Express News Service

TALCHER: A whopping 600 million tonne coal will be produced annually in Talcher coalfield by both Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) and other firms by 2030, said MCL CMD Bhola Nath Shukla.

Addressing media persons here on Sunday, Shukla said companies, both public and private, other than MCL will soon be allocated coal blocks in the western part of the coalfield and their combined output will be 600 MT.

He said a plan is being chalked out to lift coal in a hassle-free manner by laying new railway tracks in the region.

The CMD said he is also planning meticulously to ensure that MCL is able to produce 300 MT of coal in the next five years.

He said residents of around 200 villages in the locality where the coal blocks are to be allocated, will be displaced due to mining and his priority would be to dispose of cases pertaining to land oustees expeditiously.

Expressing his confidence to achieve the targeted coal production of MCL which stands at 162 MT this year, Shukla sought the cooperation of people, State Government and all stakeholders.

The CMD, who took over his new assignment on Friday, visited some coal mines in the region and held discussions with the stakeholders.

MCL Director (Finance) KR Basudavan and the General Manager of Jagannath Area MG Brahmapurkar were among those present.