Home States Odisha

Police station ransacked over ‘custodial death’ in Odisha

On June 16 the Nabarangpur villagers came to know that 65-year-old Gobardhan died in police custody and his body was taken away somewhere.

Published: 17th June 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Locals gherao Kodinga police station on Saturday.

Locals gherao Kodinga police station on Saturday.

By AK Mishra
Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: Villagers ransacked and laid siege to Kodinga police station for several hours following alleged custodial death of a villager on Sunday.

It all started on Saturday afternoon when a team of Kodinga police station raided a weekly market at Khudigud village where cock-fight and gambling were going on.

While Gobardhan Bindhani and Komulu Harijan of Badapanjariaguda village were nabbed for gambling, others fled.

ALSO READ: Odisha youth dies in police custody, family files complaint

The duo was mercilessly beaten up by the police team on the spot before being admitted in Kosagumda PHC.

But the doctors referred them to the district headquarters hospital. Later in the evening, another police team from Dabugaon took away the wife and daughter of Gobardhan from their house.

On Sunday morning, the villagers came to know that 65-year-old Gobardhan died in police custody and his body was taken away somewhere.

Soon hundreds of villagers gheraoed Kodinga police station demanding to know the whereabouts of Gobardhan and his family members. 

Meanwhile, the injured Kamulu informed his relatives that Gobardhan was brought dead to the DHH which escalated the tension. 

The irate villagers armed with lathis entered the police station premises and ransacked it. While the gherao continued for an hour, the villagers started pelting stones at the police station.

As the situation worsened, additional police force rushed to the spot and dispersed the irate mob by resorting to lathi charge.

Nabarangpur ASP SN Mohanty said Gobardhan died while being taken to Visakhapatnam for treatment. His wife and daughter were accompanying him. “The doctors at the hospital in Visakhapatnam declared him dead and his body is being brought to Nabarangpur,” Mohanty said. 

The allegation of custodial death would be investigated after getting the post-mortem report, the ASP said adding that necessary action would be taken against the police official if he is found guilty. 

According to sources, Gibardhan’s body arrived at Nabarangpur in the night and was kept in the DHH amid tight security while additional police force was camping in the area to maintain law and order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha custodial death cases Odisha police custody torture

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp