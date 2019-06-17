Stage set for Snana Purnima rituals in Puri's Jagannath temple today

By Express News Service

PURI: Elaborate arrangements have been made for Snana Purnima rituals of the Trinity of Jagannath temple here on Monday.

Shree Jagannath temple administration on Sunday released the Rath Yatra schedule, including that of Snana Purnima, the bathing rituals of Trinity - Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra.

As per the schedule, Mangal Arati would be performed at 4 am on Monday.

At 4.30 am, the deities would be escorted from sanctum sanctorum to the Snana Mandap, an elevated platform in the temple complex facing East overlooking Badadanda, where they will be accorded a ritualistic bath.

To prepare the deities for the stress which They would have to bear during Pahandi, the Daitapatis will adorn Them in ‘Senapatta’, a body armour.

After the deities take their seats on the Snana Mandap, priests will perform a complex set of rituals beginning with ‘mailum’, ‘tadaplagi’, ‘abakash’, ‘rosahoma’ and ‘Surya puja'.

After putting on fresh dresses, they would be offered ‘bhog'.

Then the Trinity will be bathed with 108 pitchers of aromatic water by a special set of servitors. At about 4 pm, ‘chherapahanra’ (ceremonial sweeping) would be performed by Puri King Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb.

Servitors would deck the deities with elaborate elephant attire popularly called ‘Haati Besha’ at 4.30 pm.

‘Sahan Mela’ (public darshan) would be allowed from 7.30 pm till late in the night.

After the bath, the deities will catch fever and would retire to sick bed at ‘Anansar Ghar’ only to reappear a day before Rath Yatra in their youthful form known as ‘Nabajouban darshan’ on July 2.

Temple Vaidya (physician) would administer herbal medicines and keep the deities on dry food and fruit diet for a fortnight. Public ‘darshan’ will remain closed for 15 days.

On July 4, the Trinity would go to their aunt’s house - Gundicha temple - riding three chariots.