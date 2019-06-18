Home States Odisha

Odisha farmers stage road blockade over crop insurance woes

According to the list, 16,657 farmers insured their crops in 2018-19 kharif season and of them, 10,989 are entitled to get insurance based on crop cutting report and average crop yield.

Published: 18th June 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Road blocade staged by agitated farmers in Odisha over non-payment of crop insurance for last kharif season.

Road blocade staged by agitated farmers in Odisha over non-payment of crop insurance for last kharif season.

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Farmers of 28 gram panchayats of Golamunda block in Kalahandi district staged road blockade in Golamunda on Monday protesting non-payment of crop insurance for the last kharif crop season.

Due to lack of rain, they had incurred loss in the last crop season.

Vehicular traffic from Golamunda to Sinapali, Dharamgarh, Junagarh and Bhawanipatna was hit due to the agitation that was called by farmers’ body of the block.

ALSO READ: Mushroom farmer ends life over crop loss in Odisha

The state head of Royal Sundaram Insurance company - the private insurance firm that had been roped in by the state government for crop insurance - on Monday issued the list of farmers covered under crop insurance scheme and it only had names of farmers of  24 gram panchayats.

The list of beneficiaries of Golamunda, Gandamer, Borguda and Udesring panchayats was not available with the company.

According to the list, 16,657 farmers insured their crops in 2018-19 kharif season and of them, 10,989 are entitled to get insurance based on crop cutting report and average crop yield.

The company claimed that it has transferred the insurance amount of farmers of 24 gram panchayats to their bank accounts.

An agitator, Saul Mangaraj said majority of the farmers of 24 panchayats have not received their compensation money and are ignorant of the amount transferred to their accounts.

Besides, 3,800 farmers of the four panchayats are eligible for compensation but their names have not been included in the last, he claimed.

The agitators said all the 28 panchayats of the block have suffered crop loss and farmers of the four panchayats were the worst hit as per the Agriculture Department’s crop cutting report. Mangaraj said a delegation of farmers will meet the Agriculture Minister and Chief Minister to raise the issue this week.

After the local BDO and Tehsildar interacted with the agitators, the blockade was called off at 2 pm.

CROP LOSS  

Majority of the farmers of 24 panchayats have not received their compensation money and are ignorant of the amount transferred to their accounts.

Names of 3,800 affected farmers not in the list.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha farmers protest Odisha agrarian crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp