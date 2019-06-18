Home States Odisha

Odisha's Agriculture Minister stresses on field visits to monitor implementation of Kalia, other schemes

Odisha government is providing Rs 10,000 to small and farmers and families of sharecroppers under it's flagship income augmentation scheme- Kalia.

Published: 18th June 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launching KALIA in Puri in January 2019. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With agriculture and farmers welfare getting more attention of Odisha government, Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo asked senior officers of the Department to undertake periodic field visits to monitor implementation of schemes and programmes.

Reviewing programmes implemented by the Department at a meeting here, the Minister said the state government is implementing a good number of schemes for the benefit of farmers to improve their economic status and agricultural productivity.

ALSO READ: Odisha allocates additional Rs 3,234 crore for KALIA scheme

He asked the directors of the three Directorates - Agriculture and Food Production, Horticulture and Soil Conservation and Watershed, to ensure that officers visit the districts allotted to them and submit periodic reports to the government on the status of implementation of programmes.

The officers of  the three Directorates should be advised to make random visit to villages and gram panchayats of the allotted districts to verify actual implementation. 

They should start the visits from June and submit report immediately, he added. 

Ten senior officers are assigned to visit three districts each during June 2019.  

The Minister is reported to have told directors of the department to see that the benefit of Kalia (the flagship programme of the government) reaches the intended beneficiaries.

The government is providing Rs 10,000 to small and farmers and families of sharecroppers under this income augmentation scheme.

