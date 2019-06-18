Odisha's Agriculture Minister stresses on field visits to monitor implementation of Kalia, other schemes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With agriculture and farmers welfare getting more attention of Odisha government, Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo asked senior officers of the Department to undertake periodic field visits to monitor implementation of schemes and programmes.

Reviewing programmes implemented by the Department at a meeting here, the Minister said the state government is implementing a good number of schemes for the benefit of farmers to improve their economic status and agricultural productivity.

He asked the directors of the three Directorates - Agriculture and Food Production, Horticulture and Soil Conservation and Watershed, to ensure that officers visit the districts allotted to them and submit periodic reports to the government on the status of implementation of programmes.

The officers of the three Directorates should be advised to make random visit to villages and gram panchayats of the allotted districts to verify actual implementation.

They should start the visits from June and submit report immediately, he added.

Ten senior officers are assigned to visit three districts each during June 2019.

The Minister is reported to have told directors of the department to see that the benefit of Kalia (the flagship programme of the government) reaches the intended beneficiaries.

The government is providing Rs 10,000 to small and farmers and families of sharecroppers under this income augmentation scheme.