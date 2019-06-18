Home States Odisha

Odisha's Umerkote municipality holds meet on solid waste management 

Umerkote Municipality vehicles and staff will be engaged to collect the waste and each household has to pay Rs 50 per month as user fees. 

Published: 18th June 2019 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

solid waste management

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: A meeting on solid waste management was held under the chairmanship of Sub-Collector-cum-administrator of Umerkote municipality Karunakar Raika here on Monday. 

Raika informed that two wastebaskets would be provided to each household to store garbage. Municipality vehicles and staff will be engaged to collect the waste and each household has to pay Rs 50 per month as user fees. 

Restrictions have been put on loading and unloading of commercial vehicles during 9 am to 11 am and 3 pm to 6 tackle traffic snarls during peak hours in the town.

This apart, government land will be provided for parking of auto-rickshaws.

Among others, Tehsildar Dharmaraj Majhi, IIC Umesh Kumar Sahu and representatives from the Bar Association, bus and auto-rickshaw unions were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Umerkote Umerkote municipality solid waste management Umerkote municipality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp