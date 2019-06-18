Odisha's Umerkote municipality holds meet on solid waste management 

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: A meeting on solid waste management was held under the chairmanship of Sub-Collector-cum-administrator of Umerkote municipality Karunakar Raika here on Monday.

Raika informed that two wastebaskets would be provided to each household to store garbage. Municipality vehicles and staff will be engaged to collect the waste and each household has to pay Rs 50 per month as user fees.

Restrictions have been put on loading and unloading of commercial vehicles during 9 am to 11 am and 3 pm to 6 tackle traffic snarls during peak hours in the town.

This apart, government land will be provided for parking of auto-rickshaws.

Among others, Tehsildar Dharmaraj Majhi, IIC Umesh Kumar Sahu and representatives from the Bar Association, bus and auto-rickshaw unions were present.