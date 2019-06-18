Home States Odisha

Rain exposes shoddy drain work done by Cuttack Municipal Corporation

Cuttack had witnessed worst-ever water-logging problem in 2007 with most of its areas remaining submerged for two days.

Published: 18th June 2019 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Silt removed from drain and dumped along it at Mission Road on Monday.

Silt removed from drain and dumped along it at Mission Road on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Light rain has exposed shoddy drain desilting and cleaning work in areas under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits in the city.

After Sunday’s rain, low-lying parts of the city experienced waterlogging with the drains throwing up the waste dumped into the system.

ALSO READ: Cuttack Municipal Corporation’s solid waste plan caught in legal tangle

While an inordinate delay in starting drain desilting work is feared to lead to waterlogging in monsoon, poor planning by CMC in execution of drain cleaning work and lack of coordination between agencies has failed to yield desired results.

The oldest city had witnessed worst-ever water-logging problem in 2007 with most of its areas remaining submerged for two days.

Considering the matter and plight of citizens, Odisha High Court directed CMC to complete desilting and maintenance drains by May 31 every year, but unfortunately, the civic body never manages to complete work in time.

“The desilting work should ideally start in April. CMC habitually starts it late in May only after a warning from the administration. How will it be possible to complete work within the scheduled time without providing additional manpower to make up work for the delayed time?,” questioned former Congress Corporator Giribala Behera.

“The silt removed from drains is dumped closer to drains for days together which again finds its way back to the drains after a shower, said Jitendra Mohanty of Mission Road.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cuttack CMC Cuttack Municipal Corporation CMC drain desilting work

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp