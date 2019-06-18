Rashtriya Krishi Vikash Yojana support for Fani-hit farmers in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will utilise funds available under Rashtriya Krishi Vikash Yojana (RKVY) for livelihood support of farmers affected by cylone Fani.

The Horticulture Directorate has submitted proposals under RKVY for release of funds to implement the package announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the farming community in the cyclone-affected districts.

“Order has been placed with Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC) for supply of one lakh vegetable mini kits to farmers during kharif season. The State Government has been requested to release Rs 3 crore from RKVY fund for the purpose,” official sources said.

Each vegetable kit will cost Rs 300 and the price has been approved by the State-level seed pricing committee headed by Agriculture Secretary, the source added.

Similar proposals have been submitted for assisting farmers in cultivation of betel vine, banana and mushrooms.

The Chief Minister has announced to extend financial assistance of Rs 15,000 each to 5,000 affected farmers, including women self-help groups (WSHGs) for betel vine plantation, Rs 40,000 each to 1000 farmers/WSHGs for construction of shade nets for mushroom units and Rs 25,000 per hectare for banana cultivation covering 1,650 hectare.

Funds available under State’s plan budget will be utilised for distribution of fruit seedling (5 mango grafts and 5 coconut seedlings) to 50,000 farmers of the affected districts.

While 2.5 lakh mango grafts are available in government farms, expression of interest (EoI) has been floated for supply of a similar number of coconut seedlings, said an officer of the Directorate.

“Preparations are on in full swing for undertaking fruit tree plantation in 14,000 hectares under MGNREGS in convergence with departmental programmes in 14 Fani-affected districts. Beneficiaries have been selected and approval of District Rural Development Agencies (DRDAs) concerned have been obtained for the programme,” the officer said.

The fruit tree plantation will be taken up with support for an inter-cropping package for three years to provide income support to farmers till plantations reach fruit-bearing stage.