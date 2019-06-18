Home States Odisha

Rashtriya Krishi Vikash Yojana support for Fani-hit farmers in Odisha

Each vegetable kit will cost Rs 300 and the price has been approved by the state-level seed pricing committee headed by Agriculture Secretary

Published: 18th June 2019 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

farmers, cropping

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will utilise funds available under Rashtriya Krishi Vikash Yojana (RKVY) for livelihood support of farmers affected by cylone Fani.

The Horticulture Directorate has submitted proposals under RKVY for release of funds to implement the package announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the farming community in the cyclone-affected districts.

“Order has been placed with Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC) for supply of one lakh vegetable mini kits to farmers during kharif season. The State Government has been requested to release Rs 3 crore from RKVY fund for the purpose,” official sources said.

Each vegetable kit will cost Rs 300 and the price has been approved by the State-level seed pricing committee headed by Agriculture Secretary, the source added.

Similar proposals have been submitted for assisting farmers in cultivation of betel vine, banana and mushrooms.

The Chief Minister has announced to extend financial assistance of Rs 15,000 each to 5,000 affected farmers, including women self-help groups (WSHGs) for betel vine plantation, Rs 40,000 each to 1000 farmers/WSHGs for construction of shade nets for mushroom units and Rs 25,000 per hectare for banana cultivation covering 1,650 hectare.

Funds available under State’s plan budget will be utilised for distribution of fruit seedling (5 mango grafts and 5 coconut seedlings) to 50,000 farmers of the affected districts.

While 2.5 lakh mango grafts are available in government farms, expression of interest (EoI) has been floated for supply of a similar number of coconut seedlings, said an officer of the Directorate.

“Preparations are on in full swing for undertaking fruit tree plantation in 14,000 hectares under MGNREGS in convergence with departmental programmes in 14 Fani-affected districts. Beneficiaries have been selected and approval of District Rural Development Agencies (DRDAs) concerned have been obtained for the programme,” the officer said.

The fruit tree plantation will be taken up with support for an inter-cropping package for three years to provide income support to farmers till plantations reach fruit-bearing stage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha odisha farmer schemes cyclone Fani Rashtriya Krishi Vikash Yojana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp