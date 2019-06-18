Home States Odisha

Two trampled to death by elephants in Odisha

BARIPADA: A 60-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant at Dangarbila village within Rashgobindpur under Baripada Forest Division in Mayurbhanj district on Monday.

He was identified as Hariya Soren. Baripada DFO Swayam Mallick said a herd of 13 elephants of Similipal Tiger Reserve had sneaked into Rasgobindpur range a week back.

On Monday morning, the herd was roaming in a forest near Dangarbila. 

Despite being warned by Forest personnel, Hariya went near the herd. He caught the attention of a tusker which ran towards him.

Hariya tried to escape from the spot but was trampled by the jumbo. He died on the spot.

Rashgobindpur police seized the body and sent it for postmortem. 

Similarly, a 55-year-old woman was trampled to death by an elephant in Bindhapur village under Naktideul forest range in Sambalpur district on Monday. 

The deceased was Sandhya Sahu. She had gone to a mango orchard on the outskirts of the village when the elephant attacked her. She died on the spot.

Ailing jumbo sighted

An ailing old elephant has been sighted moving with a limp in Labangi area of Satklosia Wildlife Sanctuary since the last few days.

Local villagers said the elephant is male and old. He has injures in most parts of the body and legs, making it difficult for him to walk. It was spotted in Bantala range.

“The elephant has ulcers over his body and legs and the injuries are due to old age. It is being treated by local veterinary doctors. If need arises, doctors from Nandankanan Zoological Park will be roped in for the jumbo’s treatment,” said DFO Rama Sami.

