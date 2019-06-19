Dug up roads yet to be repaired in Odisha's Berhampur

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Construction of drains and repair of existing ones are going on at a slow pace.

The roads and drains across the city were dug up around two years back for laying of pipelines for Janibili mega water supply project.

These should have been repaired immediately after the pipelines were laid but it did not happen.

In fact, the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) has started the process recently and as monsoon is round the corner, it’s doubtful whether it will be completed on time.

Residents of the city said the civic body starts working only when it starts raining.

They said work during monsoon will not yield the desired result. In fact, it will further damage the infrastructure of the city.

Residents said the fountains in the Silk City, installed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh to enhance its beauty, have gone dry due to water scarcity.

Even as beautification of the city is essential, issues such as water scarcity and damaged infrastructure should be addressed on a priority basis, they said.