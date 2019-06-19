Man falls on railway tracks, escapes narrowly in Odisha

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: A passenger had a miraculous escape when he slipped down the railway tracks and fell into the gap between railway platform and a moving train while trying to board the Samaleswari Express at Jharsuguda railway station on Tuesday.

At 8.10 am, one Rajesh Talwar alighted the Samaleswari train which had halted at the Jharsuguda railway station for buying tea and snacks.

He was travelling with his family from Howrah to Sambalpur. When the train started moving, he tried to board it while carrying snacks in one hand.

While attempting to catch the train, he fell down and slipped down the tracks. When he fell into the gap between the platform and moving train, his family members raised alarm.

An alert RPF constable R Lamba who was standing on the platform, rushed to the spot and tried to pull out Rajesh who was dragged for few metres.

Some passengers then pulled the chain and when the train stopped, he was pulled out by the RPF constable and rushed to a hospital in Sambalpur.

He had sustained injuries but his condition is stable now. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.