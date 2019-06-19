Home States Odisha

Man falls on railway tracks, escapes narrowly in Odisha

While attempting to catch the moving train, the man, Rajesh Talwar, fell down and slipped down the tracks. 

Published: 19th June 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV grab of the incident

CCTV grab of the incident. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: A passenger had a miraculous escape when he slipped down the railway tracks and fell into the gap between railway platform and a moving train while trying to board the Samaleswari Express at Jharsuguda railway station on Tuesday.

At 8.10 am, one Rajesh Talwar alighted the Samaleswari train which had halted at the Jharsuguda railway station for buying tea and snacks.

He was travelling with his family from Howrah to Sambalpur. When the train started moving, he tried to board it while carrying snacks in one hand.

While attempting to catch the train, he fell down and slipped down the tracks. When he fell into the gap between the platform and moving train, his family members raised alarm.

An alert RPF constable R Lamba who was standing on the platform, rushed to the spot and tried to pull out Rajesh who was dragged for few metres.

Some passengers then pulled the chain and when the train stopped, he was pulled out by the RPF constable and rushed to a hospital in Sambalpur.

He had sustained injuries but his condition is stable now. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha train accidents Odisha trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp