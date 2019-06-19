Odisha government awards grant to nine basic, applied science researchers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to encourage research and development in basic and applied science, the Science and Technology Department has decided to provide financial assistance to 9 teachers of 7 institutes of higher learning engaged in research works.

The quantum of assistance for a research project will be under Rs 10 lakh and provided for three years.

This was decided at a meeting chaired by Minister of State for Science and Technology.

The institutes selected for the grant include Utkal University, Sambalpur University, Berhampur University, Ravenshaw University, North Odisha University and College of Engineering and Technology (CET), Bhubaneswar.

The research grants will be provided to two persons in Sambalpur and Berhampur universities while one teacher each will be eligible from other institutes.