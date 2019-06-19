Home States Odisha

Women in Odisha on mission to improve sanitation in Ganjam schools

The women visited the Ganjam schools during summer vacation and took stock of the sanitation facilities, they said most toilets in the village schools lack hand washing facilities, water supply, etc.

STF members holding letters written to the Chief Minister for improving sanitation in schools.

STF members holding letters written to the Chief Minister for improving sanitation in schools. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Women in rural areas of Ganjam district have always been at the forefront when it comes to raising issues that concerns the society. 

After waging a war on the menace of illicit liquor, the women have now taken it upon themselves to draw the attention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik towards the condition of toilets in various schools across the district. 

More than 120 members of 15 Sanitation Task Forces (STFs), formed by an organisation Youth for Social Development (YSD), comprising women from four blocks-Khallikote, Purusottampur, Chhatrapur and Kabisuryanagar have written to the Chief Minister and School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash seeking their intervention in improving the sanitation facilities in the village schools. 

The women visited the schools during summer vacation and took stock of the sanitation facilities.

They said most toilets in the village schools lack hand washing facilities, water supply, etc.

Kuni Gouda and Sukanti Barik of the STF said most school toilets were not clean and did not have proper facilities for girls.

They alleged that the school managing committees (SMC)s have not been paying attention to proper upkeep and maintenance of toilets. 

As per the data collected by the STF, less than 25 per cent schools have toiletries, changing space and disposal bins.

Similarly, while around 52 per cent primary schools and 34 per cent upper primary schools have hand washing facilities, only 50 per cent have facilities for children with special needs.

It was also revealed that 57 per cent schools had conducted IEC activities on sanitation behaviour and practice and SMCs in 58 per cent schools held discussions pertaining to sanitation. 

Chhabi Barik, an STF member of Badhinuapalli village said owing to absence of adequate facilities, girl students face numerous problems in schools during their menstruation period.

Secretary of YSD Bibhu Prasad Sahu said even as adequate funds are allotted by both the Central and State Governments for development of educational institutions, the situation has not changed.

He said people in villages are keen to usher in a change in the educational system by ensuring the development works are implemented effectively. 

Clean operation

  • 15 Sanitation Task Forces comprising women from Khallikote, Purusottampur, Chhatrapur and Kabisuryanagar blocks formed

  • STF members accuse school managing committees of not paying attention to maintenance of toilets

  • 52 per cent primary schools have hand washing facilities

  • 50 per cent schools have facilities for children with special needs

  • IEC activities on sanitation conducted by 57 per cent schools 

