18 get life sentence for 2007 Ganjam murder case

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Additional District Judge, Berhampur, Sanjay Kumar Sahoo on Wednesday sentenced 18 people to life imprisonment for killing a 40-year-old man, accusing him of being involved in anti-social activities, 12 years ago.

In 2007, Maheswar Sasmal of Phulta village under Sadar police limits was brutally killed by a group of 19 persons.

The group comprising members of a peace committee tried Sasmal in a kangaroo court and held him guilty of indulging in anti-social activities.

Sasmal was murdered in his house and the matter was reported to the police by his brother.

During investigation, police had arrested all the accused who were later released on bail. One of the accused had died during trial.

Basing on police investigation, evidence produced by the prosecution and statements of 12 witnesses, the local court pronounced the verdict and also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of the 18 convicts.

The court also ordered the convicts to pay Rs 1 lakh to Maheswar’s wife Laxmi Sasmal.