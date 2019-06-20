28 primary schools with less than 10 students to be closed in Odisha's Kalahandi 

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: As many as 28 primary schools in Kalahandi district, which have less than 10 students, will be closed.

Out of the 28 such schools, two have already been closed and 18 will be shut before the end of summer vacation.

These schools will be merged with the nearby educational institutions. Sources said most of these schools have adequate teachers but hardly any students.

For instance, Siallatipada School has one student and one teacher. Similarly, Karadangri School in Koksara block has nine students and two teachers.

Pirul Primary School in Lanjigarh block has seven students and two teachers.

Same is the situation in Sirgun School in M Rampur block.

However, eight primary schools, despite having poor student strength, will be allowed to function as these institutions are located in remote areas and there are no other schools nearby.

The poor student strength in the schools is a testimony to the failure of enrolment drive initiated by the School and Mass Education department.