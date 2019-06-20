Former Odisha MLA Ramesh Rout's family ostracised over land dispute

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The family of former Athagarh MLA Ramesh Rout has been allegedly ostracised by a kangaroo court in Radhagovindpur village over a land dispute.

Laxmidhar Rout, Ramesh’s elder brother, has lodged an FIR with Athagarh police in this regard. According to the complaint, the family had purchased a piece of land measuring 1.16 acre at Rasarasikapur in Athagarh town.

However, a dispute broke out between Ramesh’s family and two other persons of the village who had also purchased a portion of land from the same plot.

To solve the dispute, a grama sabha was convened in the village. But when Ramesh’s family members refused to accept the sabha’s decision, some influential persons decided to ostracise them.

The FIR alleged that electricity and drinking water supply to Ramesh’s house has been forcefully disconnected. This apart, the influential persons were also harassing the family members.

Athagarh IIC Padarabinda Tripthy said necessary step would be taken after investigation.