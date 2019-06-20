Home States Odisha

Former Odisha MLA Ramesh Rout's family ostracised over land dispute

Ramesh's family had purchased a piece of land measuring 1.16 acre at Rasarasikapur, however, a dispute broke out between them and two other persons who had also purchased the same plot.

Published: 20th June 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Former Athagarh MLA Ramesh Rout

Former Athagarh MLA Ramesh Rout ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The family of former Athagarh MLA Ramesh Rout has been allegedly ostracised by a kangaroo court in Radhagovindpur village over a land dispute.

Laxmidhar Rout, Ramesh’s elder brother, has lodged an FIR with Athagarh police in this regard. According to the complaint, the family had purchased a piece of land measuring 1.16 acre at Rasarasikapur in Athagarh town.

However, a dispute broke out between Ramesh’s family and two other persons of the village who had also purchased a portion of land from the same plot.  

To solve the dispute, a grama sabha was convened in the village. But when Ramesh’s family members refused to accept the sabha’s decision, some influential persons decided to ostracise them.

The FIR alleged that electricity and drinking water supply to Ramesh’s house has been forcefully disconnected. This apart, the influential persons were also harassing the family members.

Athagarh IIC Padarabinda Tripthy said necessary step would be taken after investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha land dispute cases Athagarh Ramesh Rout
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp