OJEE results published, 65,242 students allotted ranks

OJEE officials said admission into engineering and other professional courses will begin shortly after publication of notification within a week. 

Published: 20th June 2019 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The state government announced the results of Odisha Joint Entrance Examinations (OJEE) 2019 on Wednesday. 

As per the results, a total of 65,242 students were allotted ranks for admission into various government and private institutes.

The successful students include 25,666 in five under graduate and 39,576 in seven post graduate courses. 

Samir Kumar Padhi topped in BPharma while Swikruti Mohapatra scored the most in Integrated MBA. Students who emerged topper in other PG courses are Pradeep Kumar Kampa in MBA, Smitarani Choudhury in MCA, Pradeep Kumar Barik in MTech and Atyumirla Chakraborty in MPharma.

Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Premananda Nayak, who announced the results here, informed that 14 candidates were not awarded ranks as they did not attempt any question. 

Odisha Private Engineering College Association (OPECA) secretary Binod Das said unlike the previous year, more students are expected to join engineering and professional courses and requested the OJEE authorities to expedite the counselling process.

Plus II Arts, Commerce results on June 21

Results of Plus Two Arts, Commerce and vocational examinations, conducted by Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), will be announced on June 21, informed officials of School and Mass Education department on Wednesday.

Candidates can check their results on websites chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

The results, scheduled to be declared in the first week of June, has already been delayed by two weeks. CHSE officials said evaluation of answer scripts was affected due to the General Elections in April and Cyclone Fani on May 3, thereby delaying the publication of results.

A total of 2.35 lakh students had appeared the examination in Arts stream while 27,278 took the test in Commerce this year. The Council has already published science results on June 3.

