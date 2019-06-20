‘We’ squad brings down eve-teasing in Odisha's Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: At Least 106 eve-teasers were rounded up within a year by the Women Empowerment (WE) Squad that was formed by the Sambalpur Police on June 14 last year.

SP Sanjeev Arora said of the 106 eve-teasers, majority were juvenile.

He said with formation of the 10-member squad headed by a DSP rank officer, cases of eve-teasing, stalking and voyeurism have come down.

The squad is also creating awareness on women safety and related legal provisions through workshops in schools and colleges, he said.

As many as 16 sensitisation workshops have been organised in different places in Sambalpur in last one year by the WE squad and self-protection techniques taught to more than 500 girls in the city.

A woman in distress can contact the WE Squad through phone call, WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter handles of Sambalpur SP besides, Sambalpur Police mobile app, Dial 100 and contacting the PCR at 8015250001.

The SP said the squad brings the eve-teasers to the police station to warn them for their wrongdoing and they are informed about consequences including legal action for indecent behaviour towards women. Parents of the eve-teasers are also asked to come to police station.